‘Avatar- The Way of Water’ BEATS ‘Avengers Endgame’ at the box office, becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

New Delhi: James Cameron’s ‘Avatar- The Way of Water’ is having its dream run in terms of its box office figures in India. According to a report by Box Office India, the film has crossed Rs 450 Cr at the gross box office levels in India over the weekend beating ‘Avengers Endgame’.

“In terms of GROSS collections that has been done as it has crossed the GROSS numbers of Avengers Endgame with the gross collections of the film standing at almost 450 crore,” the box office India report read.

Earlier, the film had surpassed Tom Cruise starrer ‘Top- Gun Maverick’ at the global box office levels to become the highest grossing film of 2022.

‘Avengers Endgame’ starred Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner among others and had collected Rs 438 Cr at the gross box office levels. It was the last film in the Infinity series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘Avatar - The Way of Water’ is the second installment in the franchise and marks the return of Stephen Lang's villain character Colonel Quaritch - who is seemingly revived through a Na'vi avatar form - once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Franchise newcomers include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

Just like its predecessor ‘Avatar’, the film has been written and directed by James Cameron. The story was co-written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.