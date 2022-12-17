topStoriesenglish
'Avatar: The Way of Water' mints Rs 41 crore on opening day, beats Infinity War and Spider Man!

'Avatar: The Way of Water' got great reviews from critics just like its predecessor in India and also worldwide. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The much-awaited film of 2022, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is off to a great start at the Indian box office. On its opening day, James Cameron directorial collected Rs 38 crore.
  • The film has left behind the opening day collections of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

'Avatar: The Way of Water' mints Rs 41 crore on opening day, beats Infinity War and Spider Man!

New Delhi: The much-awaited film of 2022, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is off to a great start at the Indian box office. On its opening day, James Cameron directorial collected Rs 41 crore. The film has left behind the opening day collections of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

'Avatar: The Way of Water' got great reviews from critics just like its predecessor in India and also worldwide. The film's tickets cost a little extra than usual but still, it's doing pretty well. For the unversed, currently, the price for a normal IMAX seat is also shooting up to Rs. 2500.

'Avengers: Infinity War' had collected ₹31 crore and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' minted ₹32 crore on its opening day. On the other hand, 'Avengers: Endgame' stood tall above them all with ₹53 crore opening.

Also, Avatar part 1 is still the biggest film in the world with a total box office collection of $2.9 billion.

The visual spectacle of the decade has had a widespread release in six languages across India (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam), James Cameron’s magic has already taken over the desi audiences.

The second installment in the franchise sees the return of Stephen Lang's villain character Colonel Quaritch - who is seemingly revived through a Na'vi avatar form - once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Franchise newcomers include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

Just like 2009's 'Avatar', Cameron is writing, producing, and editing 'Avatar: The Way of Water', in addition to directing. Jon Landau and Peter M Tobyansen produce. The story was co-written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

