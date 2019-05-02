Avengers: Endgame becomes highest Hollywood grosser in India

New Delhi: Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is on a record-smashing spree. The Hollywood superhero flick has gripped the nation and how. It has now become the highest Hollywood grosser in India and is giving tough fight to Hindi movie releases at the Box Office.

#AvengersEndgame is on a record-smashing spree... Holiday on Wed [some states] proved advantageous... Now highest grossing #Hollywood film in #India... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr. Total: ₹ 244.30 cr Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019

Phenomenal biz of #AvengersEndgame is an eye-opener, wake up call for our industry... #AvengersEndgame is competing with the biggest hits from *Hindi* film industry... Has stamina to cross *lifetime biz* of #Dangal [highest grosser of *Hindi* industry]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is the highest grossing film of 2019 *so far*... It’s a bit too early to guesstimate its *lifetime biz*, but one thing is certain... Like #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], every *forthcoming* #Hindi biggie will be compared to #AvengersEndgame henceforth. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019

'Avengers: Endgame' is directed by the Russo brothers—Anthony and Joe. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles. After 'Avengers: Infinity War's massive success at the Box Office, all eyes having been set on 'Avengers: Endgame' to hit the theatres.

The film is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In the film, the surviving Avengers and their allies collectively work together to reverse the damage done by Thanos in Infinity War.