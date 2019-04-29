close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame breaks all records, emerges biggest Hollywood opener at Box Office

'Avengers: Endgame' is directed by the Russo brothers—Anthony and Joe. 

Avengers: Endgame breaks all records, emerges biggest Hollywood opener at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The madness around Hollywood superhero flick 'Avengers: Endgame' refuses to slow down. The movie by Joe and Anthony Russo has emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India Box Office so far.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “⭐️ Breaches ₹ 50 cr mark on all three days [Fri, Sat, Sun]

⭐️Crosses ₹ 150 cr in *3 days*

⭐️Eclipses *opening weekend* biz of ALL #Hindi films

⭐️Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date*

#AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend... Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: ₹ 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 187.14 cr.

'Avengers: Endgame' is directed by the Russo brothers—Anthony and Joe. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles. After 'Avengers: Infinity War's massive success at the Box Office, all eyes having been set on 'Avengers: Endgame' to hit the theatres.

The film is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In the film, the surviving Avengers and their allies collectively work together to reverse the damage done by Thanos in Infinity War.

 

Tags:
Avengers: Endgameavengers endgame collectionsavengers endgame india collectionsHollywoodMarvelAvengers
Next
Story

The Tashkent Files inches closer to hit Rs 10 crore mark at Box Office

Must Watch

PT2M36S

West Bengal: Scuffle held at booth no. 82 of Rampurhat in Birbhum