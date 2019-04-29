Avengers: Endgame breaks all records, emerges biggest Hollywood opener at Box Office

New Delhi: The madness around Hollywood superhero flick 'Avengers: Endgame' refuses to slow down. The movie by Joe and Anthony Russo has emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India Box Office so far.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “⭐️ Breaches ₹ 50 cr mark on all three days [Fri, Sat, Sun]

⭐️Crosses ₹ 150 cr in *3 days*

⭐️Eclipses *opening weekend* biz of ALL #Hindi films

⭐️Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date*

#AvengersEndgame runs riot at the BO...

#AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend... Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: ₹ 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 187.14 cr.

'Avengers: Endgame' is directed by the Russo brothers—Anthony and Joe. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles. After 'Avengers: Infinity War's massive success at the Box Office, all eyes having been set on 'Avengers: Endgame' to hit the theatres.

The film is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In the film, the surviving Avengers and their allies collectively work together to reverse the damage done by Thanos in Infinity War.