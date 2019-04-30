Avengers: Endgame continues incredible run at India Box Office

New Delhi: The much-hyped Hollywood extravaganza superhero flick 'Avengers: Endgame' is on a record-breaking spree. The film has done incredible business at India Box Office and is continuing with its winning streak.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#AvengersEndgame continues its incredible run... Is *beyond outstanding* on Day 4 [Mon]... Will cross ₹ 200 cr mark on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr. Total: ₹ 189.70 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 225.83 cr.

#AvengersEndgame is trending much, much better than #Hindi biggies... Will cross *Week 1* biz of #Dangal [₹ 197.54 cr], #TigerZindaHai [₹ 206.04 cr] and #Sanju [₹ 202.51 cr] on *Day 5*... All set to challenge *Week 1* biz of #Baahubali2 #Hindi [₹ 247 cr]. India biz.

'Avengers: Endgame' is directed by the Russo brothers—Anthony and Joe. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles. After 'Avengers: Infinity War's massive success at the Box Office, all eyes having been set on 'Avengers: Endgame' to hit the theatres.

The film is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In the film, the surviving Avengers and their allies collectively work together to reverse the damage done by Thanos in Infinity War.