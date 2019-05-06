Avengers: Endgame crosses $2 bn, now second highest grosser

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" has surpassed the $2 billion mark in its second weekend, obliterating the record for the fastest film to reach that milestone.

"Avengers: Endgame" is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time with $2.188 billion globally, passing "Titanic" in just 11 days. It took "Avatar", the previous record holder for the quickest film to make $2 billion, 47 days to reach that benchmark, reports variety.com.

"Avengers: Endgame" is one of only five films to ever cross $2 billion in ticket sales, joining the company of "Avatar" ($2.78 billion), "Titanic" ($2.187 billion), "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($2.06 billion), and "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2.04 billion).

The tentpole has earned $620 million at the domestic box office, becoming the ninth biggest title ever in North America. Overseas, the film has amassed $1.56 billion, with $575 million of that bounty coming from China.

The epic finale to the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) released in India on April 26. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, "Avengers: Endgame" became the first Hollywood film to join the Rs 300 crore club in the country.

Anthony and Joe Russo returned to direct "Avengers: Endgame", the 22nd installment in the MCU. It picks up directly following "Avengers: Infinity War", which left the mightiest superheroes scrambling after Thanos (Josh Brolin) eliminated half of life in the universe.

The superhero blockbuster stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.