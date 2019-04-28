'Avengers: Endgame' crosses Rs 100 crore mark, challenges 'Baahubali 2- The Conclusion' record

New Delhi: Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Avengers: Endgame' took the box office by storm on day one and the trend continues on day 2. The film emerged as the highest opener of Hollywood films in India till now by minting Rs 52 Crores. It also surpassed the day one business of Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Adding another feather to its cap, the film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within two days of its release.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh is all praises for the film.

He took to Twitter and wrote about 'Avengers: Endgame' success.

#AvengersEndgame crosses ₹ cr in *2 days*... #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] crossed ₹ in *3 days* and so did the biggies from the *Hindi* film industry... #AvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend... Boxoffice is on . — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is rewriting record books... Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2... Eyes ₹ 150 cr+ weekend... No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: ₹ 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 124.40 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] rewrote the rules of the game exactly 2 years ago [April 2017]... Almost everyone felt that the records attained by the film will remain unchallenged/unsurpassable for a long, long time... But #AvengersEndgame is challenging it right now! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

The unimaginable craze for #AvengersEndgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets *if* the film is worth it... The charm of watching a film on big screen will never fade. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

#AvengersEndgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend... #AvengersEndgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than *Hindi* biggies that open in 4000+ screens.