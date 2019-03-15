‘Avengers: Endgame’ new trailer, a trip down memory lane

New Delhi: Marvelites, brace up, Marvel has finally released a brand new trailer of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and it is all that we have been waiting for and more.The trailer features almost every superhero that the fans were eagerly waiting to see, including Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, Hawkeye and Ant-Man.

The trailer gives a solemn recap of the earliest days of the franchise to show just how far the heroes have come, which is enough to give the fans some real ‘End Game’ vibes.

The 2.23 minute-long video is a perfectly comprised version of what is expected to come in the big finale of the classic franchise. In the trailer, the superheroes can be seen repeating that they will do “whatever it takes” to save the world they call home and undo the damage that Thanos has done to it.

While the heroes unite to fight against the common enemy, Thanos, on the other hand, remains surprisingly absent from the trailer.In the trailer, the makers have also revealed new slick, white Avengers uniforms. Captain America and Iron Man can be seen leading the heroes into the Quantum Realm, dressed in their brand new suits.

The trailer successfully makes the fans nostalgic and excited at the same time, leaving them wanting for more. While the video gives a sneak peek into each and every remaining character, it does it without giving anything away.

The first trailer of the fourth and much-awaited installment of Avengers, `Avengers: End Game` was released in December.`Avengers: Endgame` will feature a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

The film also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe`s current generation, which comprises 22 films, including `Spider-Man: Homecoming` and the upcoming Captain Marvel. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors, including Chris Evans as Captain America. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2019.

