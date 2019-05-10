Avengers: Endgame's heroic run continues at Box Office

New Delhi: The blockbuster Hollywood movie 'Avengers: Endgame' has set the Box Office on fire globally. In India, the film has crossed Rs 338.35 cr nett. The movie continues to pull the audiences to theatres in huge numbers.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#AvengersEndgame continues its heroic run... Has a solid Week 2, although the biz slowed down on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 6.75 cr, Wed 5.50 cr, Thu 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 338.35 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 402.80 cr.”

'Avengers: Endgame' is directed by the Russo brothers—Anthony and Joe. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles. After 'Avengers: Infinity War's massive success at the Box Office, all eyes having been set on 'Avengers: Endgame' to hit the theatres.

The film is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In the film, the surviving Avengers and their allies collectively work together to reverse the damage done by Thanos in Infinity War.

The coming week will be interesting as it will decide how many more records the movie is likely to break.