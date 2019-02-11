हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BAFTA 2019: Key winners at Britain's most coveted awards show

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, the UK's top movie honors, were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.

London: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, the UK's top movie honors, were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.

Here is a list of the winners of key awards:

BEST FILM: "Roma"

DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: "The Favourite"

LEADING ACTOR: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

LEADING ACTRESS: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "The Favourite"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "BlacKkKlansman"

 

