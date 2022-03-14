BAFTA 2022: ‘The Power of the Dog’ wins best film, Will Smith wins Best actor, check out complete winners' list

Washington: The 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, was conducted with a starry ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.Warner Bros` `Dune` and Benedict Cumberbatch`s `The Power of the Dog` and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home Bafta trophies at the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs.

The winners are listed in bold below.

Best Film

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog” (winner)

Film Not in the English Language

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto (winner)

“The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

“Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

“The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

“Becoming Cousteau” – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“The Rescue” – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel (winner)

Animated Film

“Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer (winner)

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström

“Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Director

Aleem Khan, “After Love”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Audrey Diwan, “Happening”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (winner)

Julia Ducournau, “Titane”

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones, “CODA”

Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan, “After Love” (winner)

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (winner)

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, “Ali & Ava”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Stephen Graham, “Boiling Point”

Will Smith, “King Richard” (winner)

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, “West Side Story”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (winner)

Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding British Film

“After Love”

“Ali & Eva”

“Belfast” (winner)

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Zach Baylin, “King Richard”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” (winner)

Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder, “CODA” (winner)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aleem Khan (Writer/Director), “After Love”

James Cumming (Writer), Hester Ruloff (Producer), “Boiling Point”

Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director), “The Harder They Fall” (winner)

Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer), “Keyboard Fantasies”

Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director), “Passing”

Casting

“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod

“Dune” – Francine Maisler

“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan (winner)

Cinematography

“Dune” – Greig Fraser (winner)

“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen

“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren

“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

“Dune” – Joe Walker

“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen

“No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham (winner)

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos (winner)

“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

“Cruella” – Jenny Beavan (winner)

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Si'n Miller

“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh (winner)

“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

“Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett (winner)

“Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

“No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

“A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

“West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

“Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer (winner)

“Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

“No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera (winner)

“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

“The Black Cop” – Cherish Oteka (winner)

“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

“The Palace” – Jo Prichard

“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

Original Score

“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton

“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer (winner)

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch (winner)

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee