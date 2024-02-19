BAFTA Film Awards: Cillian Murphy And Emma Stone Win Big, Deepika Padukone Turns Heads

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone put her best foot forward at her first-ever BAFTA outing. Dressed in a shimmering white Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, the actor presented filmmaker Jonathan Glazer with the award for Best Film Not In The English Language” For The Zone Of Interest”. Her pictures with the night’s winner Cillian Murphy and Maestro actor Bradley Cooper led to fans anticipating if the actor would have an International announcement to make. Rumours of her being part of White Lotus 3 were recently refuted.

The awards night was predictable, to say the least. Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer reigned big with seven of BAFTA’s golden masks. Oppenheimer won Best Film, Best Director for Nolan as well best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Visibly overwhelmed with the win the"Thank you for that extraordinary, exhilarating script, and for always pushing me. Oppenheimer was this colossally knotty, complex character, and he meant different things to different people. One man’s monster is another man’s hero. That’s why I love movies as a place to interrogate and investigate that complexity.”

Emma Stone bagged best actress for Poor Things.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie once again found itself snubbed despite having five nominations.

The popular Killers of The Flower Moon with nine nominations and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro with seven nominations were also overlooked.

The most moving moment of the night was the presence of Back To The Future star Michael J Fox. The 62-year-old star arrived to present the award for Best Film to Oppenheimer.

Fox, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, used a wheelchair to get on stage before standing at the podium to present the award. A standing ovation accompanied by audible gasps of “What a legend, went through the crowd, as they tearily cheered him with a thunderous applause.

“There’s a reason why they say movies are magic because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, and sometimes even your life,” said The Family Ties star.

The Davis Guggenheim documentary film, Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, was nominated for best documentary but lost out to 20 Days In Mariupol.