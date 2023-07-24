trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639692
BARBIE

'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig Makes Box Office History As It Emerges As Biggest Debut Ever For Female Director

Los Angeles: It's time for Greta Gerwig to sing 'I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world' in a tone that highlights her movie's success as she created box office history.
As per Variety, Greta's directorial 'Barbie ' raked in USD 155 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman. 'Captain Marvel' which was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, previously held the title after earning USD 153 million in 2019.

'Wonder Woman' from filmmaker Patty Jenkins, stood as the record-holder for a movie solely directed by a woman with its USD 103 million debut in 2017. 'Barbie' has notched several other box office records, including the biggest opening weekend of the year — besting 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (USD 146 million).
'Barbie' cost USD 145 million, not including a marketing campaign that propelled the movie into the mainstream long before it landed in theatres. Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated director of 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women', co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Noah Baumbach.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell.


