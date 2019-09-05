Ben Wheatley roped in to direct 'Tomb Raider' sequel

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ben Wheatley has been tapped in to helm the sequel to Alicia Vikander's "Tomb Raider".

Studio MGM has set a release date of March 19, 2021 for the film. Alicia Vikander is reprising her role as the treasure-hunting action heroine Lara Croft. Amy Jump is writing the sequel script and Graham King is producing through his GK Films banner, reports deadline.com.

Wheatley has directed films like "Kill List" and "Free Fire", and he is in post-production on "Rebecca" for Working Title Films.

Production on the sequel will begin early next year.