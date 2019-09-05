close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ben Wheatley

Ben Wheatley roped in to direct 'Tomb Raider' sequel

Filmmaker Ben Wheatley has been tapped in to helm the sequel to Alicia Vikander's "Tomb Raider".

Ben Wheatley roped in to direct &#039;Tomb Raider&#039; sequel

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ben Wheatley has been tapped in to helm the sequel to Alicia Vikander's "Tomb Raider".

Studio MGM has set a release date of March 19, 2021 for the film. Alicia Vikander is reprising her role as the treasure-hunting action heroine Lara Croft. Amy Jump is writing the sequel script and Graham King is producing through his GK Films banner, reports deadline.com.

Wheatley has directed films like "Kill List" and "Free Fire", and he is in post-production on "Rebecca" for Working Title Films.

Production on the sequel will begin early next year.

Tags:
Ben WheatleyTomb Raider
Next
Story

Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' continues to attract audience—Check Box Office report

Must Watch

PT4M38S

PM Narendra Modi to participate as the Chief Guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum today