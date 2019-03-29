Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth to star in World War I drama '1917'

Los Angeles: Actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth and Richard Madden have joined Sam Mendes' World War I drama "1917".

The film also features Mark Strong and Andrew Scott, reported Variety.

DreamWorks Pictures and Universal Pictures announced Thursday that the film will start shooting on April 1 in England and Scotland.

The film follows two young British soldiers, previously announced as being played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Cahapman, on a single day at the peak of World War I.

Mendes penned the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and will also produce the film.

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners is producing "1917" through its DreamWorks Pictures brand.

Daniel Mays, Adrian Scarborough, Jamie Parker, Nabhaan Rizwan and Claire Duburcq have also been cast.