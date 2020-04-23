Binge-watch these classic Hollywood movies on natural disasters amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic lockdown

The deadly novel coronavirus outbreak shook the world wreaking havoc. The pandemic has left as many as 2,637,314 affected and 183,559 killed globally, according to John Hopkins University data as of now. With most countries having called out for a complete lockdown, ensuring social distancing is practised to fight the deadly virus, the least everyone can do is follow the rules and 'stay home stay safe'.

So, now that home is your den for a few more days and you have already watched most stuff on your list. We thought of sharing a few movies which are based on natural disasters and are a must-watch amid this major health crisis.

Take your pick and share your thoughts:

The Wave

This 2015 Norwegian drama directed by Roar Uthaug which tells how scientists predict a landslide induced tsunami resulting in massive destruction.

San Andreas

Director Brad Peyton's disaster drama features Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Kylie Minogue and Paul Giamatti. It showed how an earthquake created by the San Andreas Fault wreaks havoc in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. It came in 2015.

The Impossible

This 2012 Spanish disaster drama is based on the experience of María Belón and her family in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. It starred Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and Tom Holland in lead roles.

Dante's Peak

Starring Hollywood biggie Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton, Charles Hallahan, Elizabeth Hoffman, Jamie Renée Smith, Jeremy Foley, and Grant Heslov in lead roles, the story revolves around the town called Dante's Peak. It shows how people residing there survive a deadly volcanic eruption. This came in 1997.

Twister

This Hollywood disaster drama released in 1996 and a blockbuster hit at that time. Directed by Jan de Bont and screenplay by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin, it tells the story of a storm chasers group. The movie shows how this group researches on tornadoes during a massive destructive breakout in Oklahoma.

The list is long and never-ending. Meanwhile, start your binge-watch movie marathon as we keep adding to the list of world cinema gems.

Happy watching!