Black Adam Box Office collections: Dwayne Johnson starrer takes a decent opening, earns 6.50 crore on day 1

New Delhi: The much anticipated Hollwood superhero movie 'Black Adam' has been released all across the globe, but the film was opened to Indian audiences a day prior. The film has opened to mostly mixed reviews, with some calling it a generic and flavourless film, while others are saying that it is a great set up for its next part.

On the box office front, the film had a decent opening in India. According to the Box Office India report, the film was able to collect 6.50–6.75 crore nett on day one despite it being a Thursday release and pre Diwali.

As Diwali festivities begin, the film, which has received a PG13 rating, will increase its pace at the box office. The report also mentions that the Dwayne Johnson starrer's opening numbers are the fifth highest post pandemic for Hollywood in India. The film, apart from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, also stars actors such as Sarah Shahi and Viola Davis. The film has been directed by filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra.

The plot revolves around Black Adam, who has been released from his earthly tomb nearly 5,000 years after being endowed with the enormous powers of the Egyptian gods and imprisoned almost as fast. He is now prepared to wreak his special brand of justice on the contemporary world. The film was released in India on the 20th of October.