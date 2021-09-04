Black Widow Twitter review: Not Scarlett Johansson but Florence Pugh steals netizens' hearts!

New Delhi: Scarlett Johansson's superhero film Black Widow released on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 3 in India. The film is based on Marvel Comics featuring the protagonist Natasha Romanoff and her alter-ego Black Widow. The film is set after the events that occurred in the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War. It features Natasha facing her past demons.

It was directed by Cate Shortland who had directed Berlin Syndrome. Apart from Scarlett, the film stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone among others.

Soon after the film's release, netizens flooded to Twitter to voice out their opinions on the female-centric superhero film and announce their verdict on it. Most of them had positive comments on the film and wondered why film critics came forward to bash the movie.

Check out netizens react to the film on Twitter:

Black Widow Review! A really good movie considering Black Widow isn't the most interesting Avenger....tho she is the hottest Just an all around great watch. Recommend to Marvel fans. 7.5 hot russian sisters out of 10 pic.twitter.com/okPP7djmus — JackB (@jackB____) August 11, 2021

Loved #BlackWidow better than #Shangchi not the usual marvel stuff.. #florencepugh was brilliant and the red guardian character was hilarious.. Felt the character writing was better than the recent marvel outings..

Was surprised to see few prominent reviews trashing it.. — Karthick Krishna (@karthickkrishna) September 3, 2021

The new black widow is so gooooood. #BlackWidow — roxana stancu (@roxana_stancu) September 1, 2021

when yelena belova and natasha romanoff didn’t even know that this was gonna be their last hugged and last smile. pic.twitter.com/eGO378jAKm — elo ‎ nat loml (@doraemaynat) August 31, 2021

Shang-Chi is much better than Black Widow but man, these movies would be improved enormously if they cost half as much and weren’t half digital mud surrounding actors shot in an Atlanta parking lot — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) September 4, 2021

At the end of August, Walt Disney had claimed that it received $125 million in online revenue from the film. This was weeks after the company got sued by Scarlett Johansson as per a Reuters report.

The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theatres.

(With Reuters inputs)