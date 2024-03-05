'Bobi Wine' To 'The Creator': As The OSCARS Season Sets In, Watch Some Of The Most Talked About Titles This Week

New Delhi: As the countdown to the coveted 96th ACADEMY AWARDS begins, a wave of excitement is washing over Disney+ Hotstar users, with all the popular and most loved titles grabbing nominations across prestigious categories. From heart-warming documentaries to captivating animated features, get ready to celebrate the stories that have stolen the show. Witness the world’s most popular award show, the 96th ACADEMY AWARDS, streaming live on 11th March at 4 AM (IST) onwards, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elemental: Best Animated Feature Film

Fiery Ember is tested when she meets go-with-the-flow Wade in Element City.

Bobi Wine: The People's President

In Uganda's 2021 presidential election, music star Bobi Wine with his wife Barbie, allies his people in a dangerous fight for freedom from an oppressive regime.

The Last Repair Shop: Best Documentary Short Film

In Los Angeles, a few devoted craftspeople keep over 80,000 student instruments in good repair.

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó: Best Documentary Short Film

A filmmaker's love letter to his grandmas, who spend their twilight years dancing, stretching, and farting their sorrows away.

Flamin' Hot: Achievement In Music Written For Motion Pictures (Original Song)

The story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos into an iconic snack.

The Creator: Achievement In Visual Effects & Achievement In Sound

Humans go to war with artificial intelligence in this epic sci-fi thriller.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Achievement In Visual Effects

The band of heroic renegades embarks on an action-packed mission to protect one of their own. And a new force threatens to bring the Guardians down for good.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar on March 11 to watch Hollywood’s most anticipated night unfold at the 96th Academy Awards.