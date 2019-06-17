close

Men In Black: International

Box office report: 'Men in Black: International' mints over Rs 10 crore in India

Despite the India and Pakistan match at the ongoing ICC World Cup in England on Sunday, 'Men in Black: International' managed to get good footfalls in its opening weekend.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

Mumbai: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson`s 'Men in Black: International' has registered business of over Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend in India.

According to the film`s publicist, the film raked in Rs 3.40 crore on Friday, Rs 4.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.30 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 10.90 crore. 

Despite the India and Pakistan match at the ongoing ICC World Cup in England on Sunday, the film managed to get good footfalls in its opening weekend. 

"Men in Black: International" takes place in the same universe as the previous trilogy with Emma Thompson back as Agent O. Hemsworth and Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens. The plot centres on a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, it also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson and Kumail Nanjiani.

