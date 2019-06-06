close

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's 'Ad Astra' trailer out now

The 2-minute-34-second video features Brad Pitt as an astronaut Roy McBride, who travels around the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. 

Brad Pitt&#039;s &#039;Ad Astra&#039; trailer out now
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Brad Pitt starrer Ad Astra's first trailer was released on Wednesday and it will surely transport you to outer space.

The science-fiction movie will hit theatres on September 20, according to Deadline.

The 2-minute-34-second video features Brad Pitt as an astronaut Roy McBride, who travels around the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. During his journey, he unravels a mystery that has the potential of destroying earth completely.

Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Jamie Kennedy and Donald Sutherland will be seen alongside Brad in the movie.

The film is helmed by James Gray, who co-wrote the movie with Ethan Gross.

