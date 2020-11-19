हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brad Pitt

Michael Shannon joins Brad Pitt starrer 'Bullet Train'

The action-thriller based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle', will be directed by David Leitch. 

Michael Shannon joins Brad Pitt starrer &#039;Bullet Train&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Michael Shannon is the latest star to board the cast of Brad Pitt-starrer action-thriller 'Bullet Train'. According to Deadline, the movie will also feature actors Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji and Masi Oka.

The film, based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle', will be directed by David Leitch.

Isaka's book, which was published in 2010, centres on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. Zak Olkewicz has penned the script.

Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start. Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the project through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua.

Shannon currently stars in Seth Savoy's 'Echo Boomers', opposite Nick Robinson, Britt Robertson, and Alex Pettyfer. He will next feature in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers', alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. 

Tags:
Brad PittBullet trainHollywoodMichael Shannon
Next
Story

This popular TV actor will be playing gangster Vikas Dubey 'Kanpur wala' in film based on his life - Deets inside
  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M23S

BJP gave the slogan: Abki baar Bengal, ho sake to sambhal lo!