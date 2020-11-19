Michael Shannon joins Brad Pitt starrer 'Bullet Train'

Los Angeles: Actor Michael Shannon is the latest star to board the cast of Brad Pitt-starrer action-thriller 'Bullet Train'. According to Deadline, the movie will also feature actors Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji and Masi Oka.

The film, based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle', will be directed by David Leitch.

Isaka's book, which was published in 2010, centres on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. Zak Olkewicz has penned the script.

Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start. Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the project through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua.

Shannon currently stars in Seth Savoy's 'Echo Boomers', opposite Nick Robinson, Britt Robertson, and Alex Pettyfer. He will next feature in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers', alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.