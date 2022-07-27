NewsEntertainmentMovies
BULLET TRAIN

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in India on August 4, a day before its US rollout

While Brad Pitt returns to the big screen in a starring role for the first time since 2019, actor Sandra Bullock will also be seen making an appearance in the movie.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 06:52 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in India on August 4, a day before its US rollout

New Delhi: Hollywood star Brad Pitt's upcoming film 'Bullet Train' is all set to release in India on August 4, one day prior to the US. The movie, helmed by 'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch, will comprise a stellar ensemble cast with some of the most popular names from Hollywood.

The movie will also star 'Kissing Booth' actor, People's Choice award winner and Golden Globe award nominee, Joey King along with multiple Primetime Emmy award nominee Brian Tyree Henry, 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' fame Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 'The Boys' fame Karen Fukuhara, 'Fury' fame Logan Lerman among others.

While Brad Pitt returns to the big screen in a starring role for the first time since 2019, actor Sandra Bullock will also be seen making an appearance in the movie.

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will also be seen next as Marvel's Kraven the Hunter.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Bullet Train' across theaters in the country in languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on August 4.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden
DNA Video
DNA: How Freebie politics will affect the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Does the Gandhi family have a copyright on Satyagraha?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Decoding of Depression Business Model
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?