Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is unrecognisable as Bernstein in ‘A Star Is Born’ sequel 'Maestro'

 In `Maestro` Bradley Cooper is portraying the role of esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein`s wife Felicia Montealegre.

Washington: Netflix has dropped the first look images of Hollywood star Bradley Cooper`s transformation for the upcoming biographical drama `Maestro`, the actor`s directorial follow-up to Oscar winner `A Star Is Born`.

According to Variety, in `Maestro` Cooper is portraying the role of esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein`s wife Felicia Montealegre.


Netflix

Netflix released the set photos from the movie which show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper in order to nail his look as an elderly Bernstein. As per Variety, Steven Spielberg was originally attached to direct a Bernstein biographical drama and recruited Cooper to star in it.

At the time, Cooper was coming off `A Star Is Born` and was more interested in writing and directing movies than taking on an acting role for someone else, even Spielberg. Moviegoers shouldn't expect to see the film released until 2023.

