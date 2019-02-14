हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper wins award for directing his dog

Actor-director Bradley Cooper has won the `Oscar award from animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for directing his dog in "A Star Is Born".

Bradley Cooper wins award for directing his dog

Los Angeles: Actor-director Bradley Cooper has won the `Oscar award from animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for directing his dog in "A Star Is Born".

According to people.com, PETA`s Film and Television Division on Tuesday awarded Cooper the `Oscat` award "for his enlightened decision to cast his own canine companion in `A Star Is Born` rather than using one supplied by a notorious animal exhibitor".

Cooper cast Charlie as his dog in the self-directed musical drama, which also stars Lady Gaga, because they already had the bond he wanted to portray on the big screen.

Cooper and Gaga are nominated for Oscars as well for their roles in "A Star Is Born", which has been nominated for the Best Picture. Cooper is not nominated in the directing category. 

The 91st Academy Awards will be held here on February 24.

Tags:
Bradley CooperA Star Is BornLady Gaga
Next
Story

Look forward to when it's no more newsworthy: Anna Boden on helming 'Captain Marvel'

Must Watch

PT12M19S

LG vs Delhi CM: Huge blow to Aam Aadmi Party government as court split on officers

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close