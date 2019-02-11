हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BTS band Grammy

BTS first K-pop group to present at Grammys

The seven-member boy band, dressed in custom tuxedos, took the stage on Sunday for the best R&B Album category, awarding the Grammy to H.E.R. for her self-titled album.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: South Korean boy band BTS made history as the first K-pop group to present at the Grammy Awards.

"Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed of being on the Grammys stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true and we'll be back," said RM.

After coming on the music scene in 2016, BTS - Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene" - has skyrocketed into international fame following three world tours and several highly successful albums.

Their most recent, "Love Yourself: Tear", became the first K-Pop album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was also nominated for best recording package (artwork) at this year's Grammys, alongside the Seoul-based branding outfit HuskyFox.

