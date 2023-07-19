Celebrate 16 Years Of 'Mad Men' With These Iconic Scenes

New Delhi: If Don Draper can’t advertise it, no one can! Over the years, Mad Men has given fans intense drama, snappy dialogues, and iconic characters. A show that has gone down as one of the most memorable sit-coms to be ever made, Man Men completes 16 golden years on 19th July 2023. To honor this milestone, Lionsgate Play invites you to take a walk down memory lane and cherish your favorite moments from the legendary series. As you get your weekend plans in order, here are some unforgettable scenes from the coolest cats of New York that will help you commemorate the anniversary.

‘That's What The Money Is For’ - Don Draper

John Hamm showcases Don Draper’s true emotional versatility in arguably one of the most memorable scenes throughout the series. It starts off with Don being the angry boss, demanding Peggy to stay back and work, knowing very well that it's her Birthday. Given that she has a meal prepared she insists on leaving. It is then that Don delivers the iconic line - ‘That’s what the money is for’. Somehow they still end up in a diner, on good terms, enjoying their night.



A ‘trip’ to remember - Roger Sterling

Roger’s role as a charismatic and entertaining character throughout the series remains unmatched. One of his most hilarious scenes is him consuming substances hand-in-glove with his wife and going through a rollercoaster of hallucinations. From seeing his hair change color to him being at a baseball game Eventually, he and his wife end their relationship with an oddly calm conversation. This scene encapsulates who Roger is and stands as a perfect example of him; fun and crazy but also calm and reasonable.

An Ode To Bert Cooper - Bert Cooper

After the death of Bert Cooper, Don takes one final glance at his office and sees Bert standing there. Realizing that Bert is only part of his imagination, he bears witness to Bert singing to him, for the very last time, in what can only be marveled at as a musical masterpiece. A perfect ode to a quirky, mysterious man that captured everyone’s heart.

An Emotional Goodbye - Peggy Olsen

From being Don’s office girl to one of the industry’s leading advertisers, Peggy Olsen’s journey to the top is challenging, gritty, and inspiring. This makes her goodbye all the more surreal. Realizing that she can no longer work for Don and branch out on her own, Peggy decides to leave in what is an emotional yet powerful goodbye, making it her most memorable scene in the show.

Joan Stands Up For Herself

As one of the strongest characters on the show, Joan is put through many emotionally challenging situations but no one did her as dirty as Greg did. After enduring a traumatic time with Greg, Joan finally regains the strength to kick him out of her and her kid’s life, getting rid of him once and for all. This moment is iconic as it allows her inner strength and fortitude to shine through.

