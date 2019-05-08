close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman to play first black samurai in 'Yasuke'

A director for the film is yet to be announced.

Chadwick Boseman to play first black samurai in &#039;Yasuke&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman is set to topline action drama "Yasuke", about the first black man who served as a samurai to a Japanese warlord.

The 41-year-old actor will play the eponymous character, Yasuke, the Japanese name of a samurai of African origin who fought under a Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga during the 1580s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is based on the true story of the only known African to reach the samurai ranking in feudal Japan. Doug Miro of "Narcos" fame is writing the screenplay.

The film will be produced by Eric Feig's Picturestart, De Luca Productions, Solipsist Films, and Xception Content. 

A director for the film is yet to be announced.

De Luca, L'Heureux, Boseman and Logan Coles will serve as producers. 

 

Tags:
Chadwick Bosemanblack samuraiYasukeBlack Panther
Next
Story

Watch how Disha Patani-Salman Khan's circus act was created in 'Bharat'

Must Watch

PT14M13S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 08 May, 2019