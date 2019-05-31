close

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth reveals mementos he got to keep from 'Avengers: Endgame'

Chris Hemsworth reveals mementos he got to keep from &#039;Avengers: Endgame&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Bali: What did Chris Hemsworth keep from the sets of "Avengers: Endgame". Two hammers, a costume and the signature Stormbreaker. 

The Australian actor, who plays Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has a favourite spot in his house to display these mementos. 

"I got the hammers, Stormbreaker, and one of the costumes. I keep putting it on the mantel place. My wife's like, 'man...'," Hemsworth said in interview here. 

After saving the universe from supervillians in the MCU, the 35-year-old actor will be seen fighting rogue aliens as Agent M in Sony Pictures' "MIB: International". 

The film, directed by F Gary Gray, also features Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson and Hemsworth's "Avengers" co-star Tessa Thompson as Agent M. 

"With each film and each character you want to do something different and this (MIB) was something I hadn't done before. I had spent so much time in the fantasy world playing Thor but this a very contemporary setting. 

"It was fun to do something contemporary and having sort of cheekiness and swag of my character in this film," he said. 

"MIB: International" is releasing in India on June 14. 

 

