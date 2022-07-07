NEW DELHI: 'Thor: Love and Thunder', the latest superhero extravaganza from Marvel featuring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, as Thor and Jane Foster respectively, has been leaked online, barely hours after the film released in theatres. As per Bollywood Life, the film is available in an HD version for free download and for watching online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram, Filmyzilla and more piracy sites.

The film hit theatres in India on Thursday, July 7, in six languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, with the film getting leaked online in such a short span of time and that it is available for free download in HD version, it is most likely to affect the overall Box Office collection.

Only recently, Netflix's 'Stranger Things 4' Part I, which streamed on OTT giant, had become a victim of piracy. The film was leaked in HD quality and was available on several torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy-based websites including movierulz.

In the recent past, films like 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Anek', 'Dhaakad', 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Heropanti 2', 'Runway 34', 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', 'Acharya', '83' got leaked on such piracy sites.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is directed by Taika Waititi, who co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. It is the direct sequel to 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017). The film is one of the biggest Hollywood releases in India in recent times, and it was certain that it would shatter box office records.