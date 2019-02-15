Chris Pratt in talks to star in 'Ghost Draft'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pratt is in negotiations to star in science-fiction project "Ghost Draft", to be directed by Chris McKay. Zach Dean has written the live-action project, reported Variety. 

Plot details are currently under wraps. Adam Kolbrenner and David S. Goyer will produce, with Dana Goldberg, Matt Grimm, and Don Granger overseeing for Skydance.

Production is expected to start this summer. 

McKay made his feature directorial debut on "Lego Batman". He is also directing Netflix comic book adaptation "Reborn" with Sandra Bullock producing. 

 

