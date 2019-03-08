Chris Pratt talks about playing villain in 'The Kid'

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pratt says he agreed to play the bad guy in upcoming western feature "The Kid" as it presented him the opportunity to do something different.

Pratt, who has mostly played the protagonist or supporting character in films, such as "Jurassic World" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, is portraying the villain in the new film which has been directed by his "The Magnificent Seven" co-star Vincent D'Onofrio.

The film also features Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan and Jake Schur, among others.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Pratt said he enjoyed playing the bad guy in the film.

"It was really an opportunity to do something different. I liked it," he said.

Pratt revealed that he had previously discussed with D'Onofrio his desire to play a negative character.

"I had said to him that I don't think I would ever be able to play a bad guy. The characters I've played, they haven't really been bad... Early in my career if I had tried to be bad, people would be like, 'Oh, he's not that bad'," the actor said.

Pratt said D'Onofrio, who has himself played villain many times on-screen, is a direct person.

"Some directors are deferential and allow the process to happen and only gently guide you one way or the other. It's an amazing style, and I've worked with a lot of people like that, and it's really effective. (But) Vince is not that way," Pratt said.

"You get to do really amazing things when you just trust somebody, when you know they're not going to leave you hanging," he added



