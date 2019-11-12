close

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt's sci-fi actioner to release in 2020

Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons and Mary Lynn Rajskub also star in the movie. 

Chris Pratt's sci-fi actioner to release in 2020

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pratt's upcoming sci-fi actioner, which was re-titled "The Tomorrow War", has set a Christmas Day 2020 release date.

The Paramount film was formerly titled "Ghost Draft". It follows a man who is drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past, reports variety.com.

Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons and Mary Lynn Rajskub also star in the movie. Chris McKay is directing the film.

"The Tomorrow War" will face off against Universal's historical drama "News of the World", starring Tom Hanks.

Ellison's company is best known for the "Mission: Impossible" and "Star Trek' movie franchises, and it recently opened "Terminator: Dark Fate" and "Gemini Man".

Its upcoming slate includes two more "Mission: Impossible" pics and "Top Gun: Maverick".

Pratt became a worldwide star after headlining Disney-Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies as Star-Lord/Peter Quill and the "Jurassic World" films as dinosaur handler Owen. McKay made his feature directorial debut on "Lego Batman".

 

 

Chris PrattThe Tomorrow War
