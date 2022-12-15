Christopher Miller unveils the official trailer of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' with a bang! Watch

Los Angeles: The Spider-Verse marks its much-awaited return to the silver screen with a new film in the franchise. On Tuesday, Sony Pictures released the official trailer for its upcoming animated feature film `Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse`. Christopher Miller, who is co-producing the film, took to Twitter to share the trailer which ran for 2 minutes and 23 seconds. "So, so excited to share the new full trailer for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse - coming to theatres June 2023!" Miller wrote.

The sequel to 2018`s Oscar-winning superhero film `Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse` continues the story of the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man as he gets catapulted across the Multiverse and has to deal with conflicts with the other Spider-People so as to save the people dearest to him.

Watch the trailer here

So, so excited to share the new full trailer for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse - coming to theaters June 2023! pic.twitter.com/ak8Z1gAiZ8 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) December 13, 2022

Helmed by directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the latest Spider-Verse instalment features actor Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld returning to voice the lead roles of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy respectively. The film also features Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

`Awkward Black Girl` star Issa Rae is also part of the cast. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg have returned as producers. Lord and Miller have also been credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham. `Spider-Verse` director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood. The film shall roll out in Indian theatres on June 2, 2023 in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.