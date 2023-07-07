trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632364
'Coco' To 'Aladdin' - Binge Watch These Classics With A Box Of Chocolates This Weekend

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to give you a dose of all things good with these feel-good content this Chocolate Day.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A universal fact we can't deny is that Chocolates are one thing that makes your mood go from 'Nay' to 'Yay' in just one bite. Perfect as gifts, you can never go wrong with a box full of Chocolates. Adding that extra sweetness to your lives and making your weekend exciting, Disney+ Hotstar has a bouquet of titles that instantly brighten your moods. Right from the musical family of Miguel in Coco to the adventures of Prince Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia, here is a perfectly curated list of shows and movies to celebrate the weekend with a box full of chocolates with friends and family. 

Coco
Miguel is confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music and enters the Land of the Dead to find his great- great-grandfather, a legendary singer

Zootopia
Judy Hopps, the first rabbit to join the city police force, is determined to solve a dangerous case. Despite everyone's lack of belief in her abilities 

Encanto
When Mirabel, the only ordinary member of the Madrigal family, discovers the magic surrounding their .home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope

Wall-e
After hundreds of lonely years of doing what he was built for, the robot WALL-E discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek search robot named Eve

Aladdin 
In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that can .make their deepest wishes come true 

Finding Nemo 
When Nemo, a young clownfish, is unexpectedly carried far from home, his father and Dory embark on a journey to find Nemo 

Chronicles of Narnia
Dive into the adventures of Susan, Peter, Lucy and Edmund in the magical land of Narnia 

Alice in the wonderland
Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to the magical world, where she reunites with her old friends and learns of her true destiny 

Mulan
Masquerading as a male soldier to protect her father and tested every step of the way, Mulan must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential

The Lion King
In the African savanna, a young prince overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock 

Catch the best of movies and shows to lift up your mood only on Disney+ Hotstar.

