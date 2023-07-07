'Coco' To 'Aladdin' - Binge Watch These Classics With A Box Of Chocolates This Weekend

A universal fact we can't deny is that Chocolates are one thing that makes your mood go from 'Nay' to 'Yay' in just one bite. Perfect as gifts, you can never go wrong with a box full of Chocolates. Adding that extra sweetness to your lives and making your weekend exciting, Disney+ Hotstar has a bouquet of titles that instantly brighten your moods. Right from the musical family of Miguel in Coco to the adventures of Prince Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia, here is a perfectly curated list of shows and movies to celebrate the weekend with a box full of chocolates with friends and family.

Coco

Miguel is confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music and enters the Land of the Dead to find his great- great-grandfather, a legendary singer

Zootopia

Judy Hopps, the first rabbit to join the city police force, is determined to solve a dangerous case. Despite everyone's lack of belief in her abilities



Encanto

When Mirabel, the only ordinary member of the Madrigal family, discovers the magic surrounding their .home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope

Wall-e

After hundreds of lonely years of doing what he was built for, the robot WALL-E discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek search robot named Eve

Aladdin

In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that can .make their deepest wishes come true

Finding Nemo

When Nemo, a young clownfish, is unexpectedly carried far from home, his father and Dory embark on a journey to find Nemo

Chronicles of Narnia

Dive into the adventures of Susan, Peter, Lucy and Edmund in the magical land of Narnia

Alice in the wonderland

Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to the magical world, where she reunites with her old friends and learns of her true destiny

Mulan

Masquerading as a male soldier to protect her father and tested every step of the way, Mulan must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential

The Lion King

In the African savanna, a young prince overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock

