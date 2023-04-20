Confirmed: Louis Leterrier To Direct The Next 'Fast And Furious'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Louis Leterrier is all set to helm the next film of the `Fast and Furious` franchise. According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Leterrier earlier replaced Justin Lin as director on `Fast X` last May, a breakneck substitution that clearly resulted in something meaningful for the team - which includes producer-star Vin Diesel and legacy cast Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron.

"Louis joined the `Fast & Furious` team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, `Fast X` is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect - and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director`s chair," said Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer, as per Variety.

Directed Leterrier `Fast X` the 10th film of the super-hit franchise also stars Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B in the lead roles.The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 19, 2023.

The breathtaking trailer showcases a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who`s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) loves, forever.

Momoa`s character has ties with 2011s `Fast Five` in which Dom and Brian (played by Paul Walker) tied up a huge bank vault to their cars and drove it through the streets of Rio De Janeiro.

Meanwhile, Leterrier also directed Jason Statham`s `Transporter` franchise, `Clash of the Titans`, and `Now you see me`.