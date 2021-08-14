हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Confirmed! Vin Diesel-John Cena's Fast and Furious 9 to hit theatres on THIS date

With Fast and Furious 9, The Fast family is back for more high-octane thrills and insane vehicular madness, all wrapped up with colourful characters and exotic locations from around the world. 

Confirmed! Vin Diesel-John Cena&#039;s Fast and Furious 9 to hit theatres on THIS date
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The ninth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast9, will now be released in cinemas on September 3, 2021. The Hollywood biggie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

In the upcoming film, we see Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty are content with a quiet family life completely off the grid with young Brian. Until that is, they get drawn back into a world filled with danger and action, this time facing a dangerous threat, one that resurfaces old wounds for Dom in particular.

Fast and Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey. 

It is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious (2017), the ninth main instalment, and the tenth full-length feature to release overall in the Fast &amp; Furious franchise. Besides Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles. 

As far as the fresh faces go, John Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna to add up to the star-studded line-up.

 

