Coronavirus lockdown binge guide: Switch on the Hollywood factor

New Delhi: Upset with no Hollywood movies releasing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic? You can turn to streaming platforms to keep yourself entertained with stories from all over the world.

IANS suggests a few Hollywood movies you can watch during lockdown:

Parasite

The Oscar-winning drama "Parasite" made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video India on March 27. Directed by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who made history by winning Best Picture Oscar for the film, "Parasite" follows the lives of a poor family, the Kims as they con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure.

Blow The Man Down

The dark female-led murder mystery, available on Amazon Prime Video, is about Mary Beth and Priscilla Connolly who are trying to cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters go deep into the criminal underbelly of their hometown, and uncover some dark secrets.



Knives Out

Delve into the world of the whodunit murder mystery "Knives Out". For "Knives Out", Rian Johnson gave a contemporary spin on an Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery. He assembled a star cast led by Chris Evans, Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas for the whodunnit murder mystery. It is available on Lionsgate Play.

The Hunger Games

Watch the whole "The Hunger Games" franchise, which consists of four science fiction dystopian adventure films based on The Hunger Games trilogy of novels, by the American author Suzanne Collins. The futuristic fight-to-the-death thriller, driven by pure survival instinct, is available on Lionsgate Play.

American Assassin

Starring Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton and Sanaa Lathan, "American Assassin" follows the life of CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp and Cold War veteran Stan Hurley as the pair is enlisted to stop a mysterious operative intent on starting another world war. It is on available on Lionsgate Play.

La La Land

Give your lockdown a musical twist with "La La Land", which features Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. It is a heartwarming love story of an aspiring actress Mia Dolan and a struggling jazz artist Sebastian Wilder. It is available on Lionsgate Play.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

A sequel to Noah Centineo and Lana Condor's hit "To All the Boys I've Loved Before", the Netflix movie finds Lara Jean (Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) together as a couple. There's a twist to their love story when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), a recipient of one of Lara Jean's love letters, enters the plot and things get complicated.



Lost Girls

The Netflix drama mystery film revolves around a determined mother and her quest to find her missing daughter. She launches a personal investigation that leads police to the unsolved cases of murdered sex workers.

Uncut Gems

A crime thriller is about a jeweller in New York, who risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive. In a rare departure from comedy, Adam Sandler is seen as a debt-ridden gambling addict Howard Ratner. The movie, which is directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, was in making for 10 years, and has been finally released on Netflix.

Stuber

"Stuber", directed by Michael Dowse, is about an Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani), who picks up a grizzled cop, played by Dave Bautista, who is hot on the trail of a brutal killer. The driver finds himself thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he has to keep his wits, his life and his five-star rating. It is available on Hotstar.