Awkwafina

'Crazy Rich Asians' fame star Awkwafina joins Mahershala Ali's 'Swan Song'

'Swan Song' will be written and directed by filmmaker Benjamin Cleary. 

&#039;Crazy Rich Asians&#039; fame star Awkwafina joins Mahershala Ali&#039;s &#039;Swan Song&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/awkwafina

Los Angeles: Actor Awkwafina has boarded the cast of Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's movie 'Swan Song' at Apple TV Plus. To be written and directed by filmmaker Benjamin Cleary, the film will also feature Ali's 'Moonlight' co-star Naomie Harris.

Ali will star as Cameron in the genre-bending drama set in the near future, exploring how far someone will go to build a happier life for the people they love. According to Variety, Harris will be playing Poppy, Cameron's wife and true soulmate.

Awkwafina, who won a Golden Globe for her role in 'The Farewell', will essay the role of Kate, the close friend and confidant of Ali's character.
Apple is producing the project with Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio.

Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin will back the project on behalf of Anonymous Content, along with Ali. 

