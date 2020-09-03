Daniel Craig's James Bond avatar in 'No Time To Die trailer' is action-packed - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Bond film 'No Time To Die' starring Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright is out.

This time Rami Malek, who plays the role of the Bond Baddie will be seen impressing the fans. Besides Safin and Ana de Armas as the lady love in Bond’s life along with Lashana Lynch who takes over Bond’s number after he decides to leave active service are also onboard.

Watch No Time To Die trailer here:

The action-packed film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has previously given box office hits like Jane Eyre and includes screenwriting by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who made her name with hit sitcom Fleabag.

The trailer sees our favourite British secret agent, working for the MI6, back in business. It promises to be a fitting finale for Daniel Craig as the actor bids farewell to the franchise after starring in four previous Bond films.

The wait to see the 25th Bond film in the franchise is just a few months away as No Time to Die releases this November!