Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle working on third '28 Days Later' film

The director said a third film is in the works with "Ex Machina" fame Alex Garland, who wrote the 2002 original.

Danny Boyle working on third &#039;28 Days Later&#039; film

London: Filmmaker Danny Boyle has revealed that he has a "wonderful" idea for a threequel to his post-apocalyptic horror film "28 Days Later".

The director said a third film is in the works with "Ex Machina" fame Alex Garland, who wrote the 2002 original.

"Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part. It's properly good," Boyle told The Independent.

"The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn't reference any of that. It doesn't feel stale at all. He's (Garland) concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it's stood in abeyance really, but it's a you-never-know," he added.

The first film's plot follows a handful of survivors trying to find sanctuary four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK.

The 2007 sequel, "28 Weeks Later", was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

The film series also led to a graphic novel titled "28 Days Later: The Aftermath" and a 2009 comic book series, "28 Days Later". 

 

Danny Boyle28 Days Later filmHollywood
