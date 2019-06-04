close

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

Dhanush starrer 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' trailer out—Watch

The movie will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

Dhanush starrer &#039;The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir&#039; trailer out—Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his maiden international film titled 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir'. The makers have released the trailer and we must say that Dhanush has aced his part in the drama.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the trailer. He wrote: “Dhanush’s first international film... Trailer of #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir... Directed by Ken Scott... 21 June 2019 release... #TEJOTFTrailer:”

Watch trailer:

The film is directed by Ken Scott. The romantic drama is based on the novel by Romain Puertolas titled 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe'.

It was reportedly shot in India, France, Italy, and Libya. It was shown at the Norwegian International Film Festival in 2018 and won the Ray of Sunshine Award. Also, the film bagged the 'Best Comedy' award at the 2019 Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival.

The movie will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

 

