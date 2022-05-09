New Delhi: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch starrer ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is a hit at Indian box office. The Marvel Studios’ big ticket entertainer is the biggest Hollywood opening of 2022 and 4th Highest Hollywood film Day 1 opening of all time. It is also the 4th Highest opening weekend of a Hollywood film of all time. It is only behind ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (Rs 191 crores), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (Rs 123 crores) and ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ (Rs 95.50 crores 3-days / Rs 130 crores 4-days). ‘Doctor Strange 2’ did business of a spectacular Rs 94.64 crore at the gross box-office collection in India.

The superhero biggie debuted on over 2500 screens in India and continues to enthrall audiences still. The day wise gross box office collection of the film in India is as follow. On Day 1 the film minted Rs 33.75 crore, on Day 2 it made Rs 30.65 crore and on Day 3 it collected Rs 30.24 crore.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has opened strongly worldwide. It made approximately $190 million on weekend in North America and $260 million-plus internationally, making its global weekend collection as $450 million. India was the fifth biggest market for the movie behind Korea, UK, Mexico and Brazil internationally. If you consider viewership, it was ahead of Korea and the UK.

Marvel Studios'‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is currently in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.