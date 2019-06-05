close

Mac Miller

Documentary on late rapper Mac Miller in development, says CJ Wallis

Born Malcolm James McCormick, Miller was found dead in his home in Studio City last September and authorities attributed his death to an overdose.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Filmmaker CJ Wallis has announced that Margrette Bird Pictures, a film company he found with Mallory Kennedy, is working on a documentary about the late rapper Mac Miller.

"So, over the next year I`m going to start collecting interviews and content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends and fans," he tweeted on Monday, reports deadline.com.

Wallis then encouraged everyone to share the post and tag anyone who would be good to interview for the documentary.

Born Malcolm James McCormick, Miller was found dead in his home in Studio City last September and authorities attributed his death to an overdose. He received a posthumous Grammy nomination for "Swimming" as Best Rap Album. 

