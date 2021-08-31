हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt returning for 'Jungle Cruise' sequel

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be back for another adventure as the pun-obsessed riverboat captain Frank Wolff and the brave explorer Dr Lily Houghton, respectively for the second installment of the Jungle Cruise.  

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt returning for &#039;Jungle Cruise&#039; sequel

Washington: Disney's hit film ‘Jungle Cruise’ is getting a sequel! Actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to return for the second installment to the adventure movie, based on the theme park ride.

As per Variety, Johnson and Blunt will be back for another adventure as the pun-obsessed riverboat captain Frank Wolff and the brave explorer Dr Lily Houghton, respectively.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra is expected to return. Executive producer Scott Sheldon and producers John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are also expected to return for the upcoming sequel.

Michael Green, who co-wrote ‘Jungle Cruise’ with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, will write the second installment.

‘Jungle Cruise’ was released on July 30, both in theatres and on Disney Plus Premier Access, for an additional price tag of USD 30. In its opening weekend, it took in USD 34.2 million in ticket sales from theatres and USD 30 million from Disney Plus, the company reported.The film kept afloat at the box office, climbing its way to USD 100 million domestically after its fifth weekend.

At the worldwide box office, its total is USD 187 million.The movie, which was in development for more than 15 years before finally making its way to the screen, is based on the popular Disneyland attraction, where it was one of the original rides when the theme park opened in 1955.

‘Jungle Cruise’ follows Dr Lily Houghton (Blunt) as she travels down the Amazon in search of a powerful ancient tree with the help of a skipper named Frank Wolff (Johnson).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jungle CruiseJungle Cruise part 2Dwayne JohnsonEmily BluntJaume Collet-Serradisney plus hotstar
Next
Story

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah becomes most-watched movie on Amazon Prime Video India

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Bolivian couple wed atop majestic Illimani mountain