Elizabeth Lail to star in horror film 'Countdown'

Los Angeles: "You" star Elizabeth Lail has been roped in to lead the cast of STX Films' upcoming horror movie "Countdown".

The story centres on a young nurse who downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die. When it tells her she only has three days to live, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out, all while a mysterious figure haunts her.

"Elizabeth Lail is an exciting young actress whose breakout performance in the wildly popular psychological thriller 'You' was a breath of fresh air.

"'Countdown' is a wholly original, scary, and fun script, and we're thrilled to have found the perfect lead to bring this story to life for audiences around the world," STX Films chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement to Variety.

Justin Dec has penned the script and will also serve as the director.

Sean Anders, John Morris, John Rickard, and Zack Schiller are producing the project with STX Films.