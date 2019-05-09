close

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke to star in Bjorn Runge's 'Let Me Count the Ways'

Los Angeles: 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke will be teaming up with filmmaker Bjorn Runge for his next project, 'Let Me Count the Ways'. Runge, who most recently helmed Glenn Close-starrer "The Wife", will direct the romance drama from a script by Paula Milne, reported Variety.

Based on a true story, 'Let Me Count the Ways' will chronicle the love affair between poet Elizabeth Barrett and playwright Robert Browning.

The film follows Elizabeth (Clarke) as she is living in the family home with her siblings in an affluent part of London. She has gained fame and recognition for her poetry but, weakened by a mysterious illness, lives as a virtual recluse, reliant on laudanum. 

The youthful, impulsive Robert Browning comes into her life, awakening a passion she had previously only ever written about. But the closer she and Browning get, the more her father fights to keep control over her.

The project will be produced by Damian Jones of DJ Films in collaboration with Bankside Films. The two banners previously worked together on Gugu Mbatha-Raw-starrer 2014 period drama 'Belle". 

Clarke, 32, currently stars in the eighth and final season of hit HBO series "Game of Thrones". The actor will also be seen in romantic comedy "Last Christmas"

