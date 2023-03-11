topStoriesenglish2582379
NewsEntertainmentMovies
OSCAR AWARDS 2023

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount poses for a picture with NTR Jr in LA

Hollywood actor Lucien Laviscount ran into 'RRR' star Jr NTR, whose song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated at the 95th Oscar Awards.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 03:14 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount poses for a picture with NTR Jr in LA

Mumbai: 'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount posed for a picture with Indian star NTR Jr, whose song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated at the 95th Oscar Awards. NTR Jr is currently in the US to attend the 95th Academy Awards where his epic period action drama RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' is nominated in the Best Original Song category. Laviscount, ran into the Indian star at a cafe in Beverly Hills and he talked about 'RRR' and NTR`s tiger sequence.

Recollecting the meeting between the two, a source said: "Lucien recognised NTR instantly from RRR and came to greet him and congratulate him on his success of RRR. They later even chatted about the film and Lucien was very keen on knowing how NTR shot the interval sequence with the animals and could not stop himself from praising NTR and his performance."

'Naatu Naatu' has been a flavour of the award season. It has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

 

Live Tv

Oscar awards 20232023 oscar nominationsoscar 2023 dateoscar 2023 predictionsrrr oscar nominationsoscar awards date 2023oscar nominees 20232023 oscar winnersAcademy Awards 2023oscar awards 2023 nominationsoscar nominations 2023 india95th academy awards nomineesoscar live 2023oscar voting 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?