'Enola Holmes 2' starring Millie Bobby Brown to release on THIS date!

New Delhi: Netflix has just released the first look and announced the release date of one of the most awaited movies on the platform, 'Enola Holmes 2'.

Netflix's official account on Instagram shared the poster of the film and wrote, "ENOLA HOLMES 2. November 4"



Henry Cavill, who in the first part played the character of the elder brother of Enola Holmes, and that is the ever famous Sherlock Holmes, also took to his social media account to post the same. The caption on the post read, "ENOLA HOLMES 2. NOV 4. Only on Netflix. #EnolaHolmes2"



The story centres on Enola Holmes, Sherlock's younger sister, who embarks on a search for her mother after learning that she has disappeared. She succeeds in outwitting her illustrious brother along the way and unearths a dangerous scheme involving an odd young nobleman.

The movie, which starred 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role, was much loved and appreciated by the fans. The film also starred Henry Cavill (Sherlock Holmes), Sam Claflin ( Mycroft Holmes), and Helena Bonham Carter in important roles . The film, which is based upon the book "The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery" by Nancy Springer, was directed by Harry Bradbeer