The falcon and the winter soldier

Fans react to season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Season 1 of Marvel miniseries 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' recently came to an end on 23 April 2021. After the series' much-awaited finale, fans took to Twitter to give out their verdict on the popular series.

Instagram

New Delhi: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, based on Marvel comic books, first aired on March 19, 2021, and concluded with six episodes on Friday, April 23, 2021. Marvel fans seem to be elated after watching the concluding chapter of the season. They were especially thrilled to see Sam Wilson or The Falcon put on the new Captain America suit for the first time portraying an African American man as 'Captain America'.

Here are some of the reactions of netizens after watching the finale

 

The series, part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was created by Malcolm Spellman and streamed on Disney+. It is a follow-up to the events shown in 'Avengers: Endgame' featuring the characters Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. 

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie play the roles of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson respectively. The series also stars Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Florence Kasumba, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

