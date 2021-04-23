Fans react to season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

New Delhi: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, based on Marvel comic books, first aired on March 19, 2021, and concluded with six episodes on Friday, April 23, 2021. Marvel fans seem to be elated after watching the concluding chapter of the season. They were especially thrilled to see Sam Wilson or The Falcon put on the new Captain America suit for the first time portraying an African American man as 'Captain America'.

Here are some of the reactions of netizens after watching the finale:

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale MY CAPTAIN AMERICA IS A BLACK MAN WEARING A BEAUTIFUL SUIT MADE IN AN AFRICAN NATION pic.twitter.com/owl8Mygf7T — roonil (@graybookmark) April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale How it started: How it’s going: Captain America: Captain America &

The Winter Soldier The Winter Soldier

(2014) (2021) pic.twitter.com/gw20OLa2Ku — Cam (@soberdenatural) April 23, 2021

TFATWS SPOILERS #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale #TheFalconandTheWinterSoldier

this is just the start of phase 4 and we are living for it! we saw wanda become THE SCARLET WITCH and we saw sam wilson become the new CAPTAIN AMERICA. phase 4 is such a serve! pic.twitter.com/KyFHMEy1h5 — leann TFATWS SPOILERS (@moonchildloki) April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale

This is by far one of the greatest moments in television history. Anthony Mackie had me in tears cause you could see it was much more than just fiction for him. What a powerful statement from the MCU. I'M IN AWE pic.twitter.com/GAE3HDRCEx — Mother of Madness (@Targ_Nation) April 23, 2021

the pride we all feel for sam wilson as captain america that's the tweet.#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/CYMbxkRUbp — (@F4NGIRL28) April 23, 2021

it’s the end...can you believe god what a roller coaster, the best one indeed, everything was perfect in this show, the storyline, the characters, the villains, sam finally becoming captain America, I’m gonna miss this all so much so much #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/AnUOrObigT — ana loves bucky (@wintersoldiiere) April 23, 2021

cw // #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

sam's entire speech in this scene was incredibly beautiful, inspiring and relevant to the real world right now. hands down the best speech in the entire mcu.pic.twitter.com/cGdlrUpcxs — chris (@chrisdadeviant) April 23, 2021

The series, part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was created by Malcolm Spellman and streamed on Disney+. It is a follow-up to the events shown in 'Avengers: Endgame' featuring the characters Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie play the roles of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson respectively. The series also stars Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Florence Kasumba, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.